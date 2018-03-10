We would have averted post-election deaths and chaos, say Wiper leaders

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 18:29, Updated March 10th 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3

From left is Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Wavinya Ndeti and other Wiper Leaders at Mua, Machakos County during the Burial of Mzee Harrison Mulili Ndeti, father in law to Wavinya Ndeti. [Photo/Dennis Kavisu]

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said his heart is at peace after yesterday’s events as his lieutenants lash out at Raila Odinga for what they termed as the highest act of betrayal towards his longtime allies who have stood with him.

The Wiper leader has been championing for dialogue since last year 28th December when he returned to the country after 10 weeks of stay in Germany while attending to his ailing wife.

“About our country, we have agreed to meet as NASA on Monday and know what exactly happened yesterday, but my heart is at peace, I feel vindicated, what I have been preaching will happen,” said Kalonzo

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said Raila meeting Uhuru yesterday showed their self-centeredness against the course of justice and Kenyans at large.

“Time has come for Uhuru to call his team and Raila to do the same then dialogue about Kenya, Kenya is for everyone not the two individuals,” said Makau.

“Kenyans died because of this course, Kenyans were maimed because of this course and for what end, 10 percent? Kalonzo the field is now open we now give you authority to go meet Ruto, Gideon and any other leaders,” asserted Makau.

The Mavoko legislator says Raila’s betrayal has opened room for the community to seek alliance with other people to chat their destiny.

Former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti said Kalonzo was the pioneer of dialogue and thus was the message to the foot soldiers.

She said if only Kalonzo’s word was heeded, the many lives lost during the struggle would have been averted.

“I wish Raila and Uhuru heeded our party Leaders call way before the swearing, we would have averted the unnecessary deaths and chaos” said Wavinya.

Wiper leader said the planned meeting on 16th for the community will chat a clear path going forward.

The Leaders were speaking Saturday afternoon at Mua, Machakos County during the burial of Mzee Harrison Mulili Ndeti father in-law to Hon Wavinya Ndeti.