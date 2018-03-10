You shouldn’t judge me on divorce cases, says Kibor

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 9th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

Prominent Businessman Jackson Kibor

Prominent Uasin Gishu politician and farmer Jackson Kibor says every house has its own secrets and he has genuine reasons to file a divorce case against his third wife after another divorce last year.

Steering away from the divorce application he made last week against his third wife Naomi Jeptoo over intolerance, Kibor says every person knows what is right for them and has an obligation to pursue it.

ALSO READ: Man, 76, fights divorce suit to save marriage

“One thing I am sure is that we all share the sun without any battle. However, matters of a particular house are well-known by the occupants of the house,” said Kibor.

Kibor, who was buying farm equipment at an Eldoret hardware, said reasons for him filing the current divorce will come out well during the hearing.

Smiling broadly and speaking amid laughter, the 83-year-old said nobody has walked in his shoes to understand decisions he makes concerning his life. He observed that the masses may perceive him as being on a divorce spree but that does not stop him from pursuing what he believes is right for him.

Citing the Bible, Kibor said: “The scripture is straight forward, if your eyes cause you to sin gouge them out, if it is your hands you also chop them off. This means it is wise for every human being to leave behind everything that may make them not reunite with God,” he said.

The successful farmer, who is synonymous with controversy, last year divorced his second wife Josephine Jepkoech on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

Jepkoech through her lawyer Amos Magut filed a notice of appeal against the dissolution granted by the Eldoret Chief Magistrate’s court on October 6, 2017.

Mzee Kibor lightly stated that his experience as a polygamous family man is so much that he can write a best seller novel, and wondered why people that are unmarried or only have one wife question his decisions.

“I am an established family man and have been running my family affairs well, I do not have a problem with my children because no matter what their character they are my blood,” said Kibor.

ALSO READ: Man loses family house to ex-wife

Jeptoo said she has not been served with application filed by her husband.

“I have seen the issues raised in the press but I can only respond comprehensively when I am formally served. He is my husband, I love him and still pray for him,” said Jeptoo.