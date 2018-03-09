MCAs approve Sh35 million to build Speaker’s house

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 8th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

The county assembly yesterday approved Sh434 million supplementary budget, out of which Sh35 million will be used for the construction of the speaker’s house.

The supplementary budget has increased allocation for recurrent expenditure by Sh182 million.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) also increased allocation for development expenditure by Sh252 million, raising the total budget for the county in the financial year 2017/2018 from Sh15 billion to Sh16 billion.

At the same time, Sh27.2 million has been approved to cater for county staff who were wrongly dismissed from the defunct Municipal Council of Naivasha in 2013, but were reinstated by the High Court last year.

The County Assembly Board is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the supplementary budget, after it received an additional Sh42 million for committee meetings and allowances for conferences.

The allocation has seen the Assembly budget for committees and conferences increased from Sh58 million to Sh100 million.

MCAs will also benefit from Sh30 million set aside in the 2017/2018 budget to compensate former ward representatives whose term was cut short by eight months.

The assembly also approved recruitment of 509 staff that Governor Lee Kinyanjui had requested.