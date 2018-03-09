Buildings set to be flattened for road expansion Next Story
Tension at port as KPA board meets to discuss managerial changes

By Willis Oketch | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 8th 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3
Kenya Ports Authority board set to meet amid anxiety in managerial changes. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board of directors meets this morning amid disquiet triggered by last week’s changes in the management team.

Managers promoted following last week’s purge have taken up their new duties amid fears that today’s meeting could announce drastic changes.

Other reports indicate some of the officials moved in last week’s changes could fight back.

There are also fears that middle-level managers and employees perceived to be the proteges of those removed or demoted might be recommended for removal.

Multiple confidential sources at KPA confirmed today’s meeting and added that besides ratifying last week’s promotions and demotions, the board will also discuss a partnership with Kenya Railways regarding the transportation of imported cargo using the Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) freight services.

A partnership decreed by the Government last month compelled port authorities to ensure a mandatory fraction of imported cargo at the port is transported by the SGR for storage at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Early this month, KPA seconded some employees to Kenya Railways to implement the directive.

Reports indicate the staff changes made last week were intended to foster effective implementation of the cargo movement deal.

Reports indicate that the deal has begun bearing fruit.

“We have moved more containers than in the past to the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi within a few days after importers took advantage of the reduced rates,” said KPA Public Relations Manager Benard Osero.

