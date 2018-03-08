MPs plan to impeach Health CS Kariuki rumbles Jubilee administration

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 12:47, Updated March 8th 2018 at 12:56 GMT +3

Health CS Sicily Kariuki. The legislators want the CS impeached for sending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave. (File, Standard)

A position taken by a group of MPs to have Health CS Sicily Kariuki impeached could rock the Jubilee administration boat from within.

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali fears that a motion being fronted by lawmakers, mainly from the Rift Valley could shake President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to the core.

The legislators want the CS punished for sending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave.

“Legislators behind the onslaught against Kariuki must release that it is not the best time to begin shaking the government, we understand their concerns but they ought to seek better ways of addressing the problem,” Washiali told The Standard on Phone yesterday.

Earlier, a section of ANC legislators had termed the Jubilee legislators quest to oust CS Kariuki as a time bomb waiting to explode.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula his Matungu counterpart part Justus Murunga and Christopher Aseka (Khwisero) have linked the push for Kariuki’s ouster to 2022 successive politics.

At least 15 MPs from Rift Valley, led by Aldai’s Cornelly Serem had earlier vowed to collect more than 349 to support the motion to impeach Ms Kariuki.

“So far, 141 MPs have appended their signatures to the motion, it is just a tip of the iceberg of what to expect in the comings days,” said Savula.

The disgruntled Jubilee MPs want the motion tabled before the House next week when they resume sittings.

Savula has advised his Opposition colleagues not to sign the motion saying it does not concern them.

“We have been informed that a powerful governor from Rift Valley and a senator from central are bankrolling two factions within Jubilee with focus on 2022 succession politics, ANC and other opposition should not take sides because this could be the beginning of Jubilee downfall,” argued the ANC Parliamentary Group chairman.

Savula has disclosed that ANC legislators would meet next week Tuesday to deliberate on the Pros and Cons of the said motion. “We want all MPs from Western to refrain from taking sides, it is not our war,” he said.

But Washiali is optimistic the matter would be solved internally and with speed.

“It is an internal administration issue which we must address, however, it is not true that President Uhuru and DP Ruto’s allies were at war, it has not escalated to that level.”

Washiali has exonerated Embu senator Leny Kivuti and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony from blame saying the two had nothing to do with the motion.

“Contrary to claims that Kivuti and Chepkwony could be stoking fire in Jubilee administration, they are involved in cooling the matter.”

He said both Kariuki and the MPs had over reacted and must now come to their senses.

“It was wrong for Kariuki to take action KNH boss and it is equally unfair for the legislators to target the CS, two wrongs do not make a right,” said Washiali.