| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 08:54, Updated March 7th 2018 at 09:39 GMT +3

Edward Nyabogo and Nickson Cheruiyot tell how thugs attacked John Lee International Hospital in Tena estate, Nairobi, on Monday evening. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The gang made away with light hospital equipment including a stethoscope, valued at Sh13,000, an ultrasound machine worth Sh650,000 and a laptop worth Sh52,000.

“We receive most of our payments through M-Pesa and NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund), so they took our cash collections and patients’ and staff money, which came to about Sh50,000,” said Nyabogo.