Raila's party wants Uhuru to explain whereabouts of Sh40 billion

| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 14:37, Updated March 6th 2018 at 14:45 GMT +3

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. He wanted Government to explain on misappropriated funds according to Auditor General report (File, Standard)

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has asked the Jubilee Government to explain to Kenyans the secret expenditures by statehouse following Auditor General’s report of Sh40.2 billion misappropriated funds by different ministries and the Presidency.

On Tuesday’s press statement, ODM blamed the Government for the increased graft cases in the country since it took power.

“Ever since Jubilee fraudulently forced themselves upon the people of Kenya, cases of corruption have been on the rise. From the lost Eurobond 1 money, Ministry of Health scam, NYS theft…,”

The Raila Odinga-led party sought for a clear explanation regarding the funds and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to take responsibility for what the party termed as looting in Statehouse.

A report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has revealed Sh40.2 billion of tax payers’ money for the Financial Year 2015/2016 cannot be accounted for.

The report exposes white elephant projects that gobbled up Sh40 billion of taxpayers' money. More intriguing is that some of the projects were never executed or have stalled yet payments were made.

The report also reveals that in the 2015/2016 financial year, the Presidency spent Sh1 billion in secret expenditures which is higher than the Sh937million and Sh685 million incurred in the previous two financial years, respectively.

In the report, Edward Ouko also shines a spotlight on how the Interior ministry has operated secret accounts, contrary to the law, through which over Sh8 billion has been syphoned off since 2013 when Jubilee took over power.