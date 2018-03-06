Squatters left homeless as property dispute escalates Previous Story
Tana River and Kilifi counties outlaw charcoal business

By Hassan Barisa and Nehemiah Okwembah | Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 09:06, Updated March 6th 2018 at 11:24 GMT +3

The Tana River county government has outlawed the charcoal business to protect the environment.

Governor Dhadho Godhana raised concerns over massive destruction of forests and told his officers to enforce the ban or face the sack.

"Tana River is one of the driest parts of the country and should lead the fight to save the environment," Mr Godhana said when he visited Boka village, in the county yesterday.

He ordered his officers to impound any lorry ferrying charcoal from the county.

"We must join hands with other leaders in the fight to save our environment to stop desertification," he said.

Neighbouring Kilifi County has also banned charcoal trading. Last week, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers in Malindi impounded three buses ferrying 95 bags of charcoal and arrested their drivers and conductors.

"We had a successful operation along the Malindi-Garsen highway. Those arrested will be taken to court as soon as we complete our investigations," said Malindi KFS Base Commander Harrison Afuata. 

This came just days after Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu banned charcoal burning in her county. 

