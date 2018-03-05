EACC probing New KCC boss for corruption

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 07:51, Updated March 5th 2018 at 07:59 GMT +3

Former Managing Director New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Dr. Kipkirui Lang'at (left) KCC Chairperson Matu Wamae (center) and kcc boss Nixon Sigey (right) [File, Standard]

The New KCC boss is in the cross hairs of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with the spending of Sh10 million.

According to New KCC employees, Nixon Sigey used Sh2.6 million to hire a helicopter to ferry Deputy President William Ruto and Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed to Nyahururu, Kiganjo, and Eldoret in August last year.

On August 3 last year, one John Mwendwa wrote to Mr Sigey, requesting him to facilitate Mr Mohamed's travel.

“The Cabinet secretary is scheduled to inspect the NKCC plant modernisation programme in Mombasa, Nyahururu, and Eldoret between August 4 to 6. This is therefore to request for facilitation by availing a helicopter for use by the CS and accompanying officials,” Mwendwa said in the letter referenced MOI/CORP/5/1.

Consequently, $25,900 (Sh2.6 million), was paid as advance payment by NKCC against local purchase order (LPO) 4300028122 to AirKenya Express Ltd. The LPO was signed by Sigey, the finance manager, and the chief finance manager on August 4. Sigey confirmed the expenditure.

"We used the chopper to ferry Deputy President William Ruto and CS Mohamed to pay farmers their arrears for two days in Kiganjo, Nyahururu, and Eldoret,” Sigey told The Standard.

He said he accompanied the two on their two-day tour of Nyeri and Eldoret.

Out-of-pocket allowance

On the same days he lodged claims for out-of-pocket allowances for meals and accommodation totalling Sh63,000 while on official duty in Naivasha, Kericho, and Eldoret.

According to the documents, which have been forwarded to EACC, the MD was alleged to have have claimed a total of Sh4.9 million for out-of-pocket and accommodation allowances between 2014 and 2017.

On July 3 last year, Sigey was reportedly paid Sh4,200 for meals and accommodation in Machakos.

The following day, he allegedly pocketed Sh226,574 for meals and accommodation while in Sweden and Finland.

And on July 5, he was reportedly paid Sh37,800 for official duties in Kericho and Eldoret.

According to EACC, Sigey’s trips across the country were arranged in such a way that most of them ended up in Kericho, Eldoret, or Kitale, three towns where he was said to own homes.

EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro noted that EACC was trying to establish if Sigey was always on official duty when he went to Eldoret, Kericho, or Kitale.

Dying outfit

Sigey defended his numerous trips.

“I travel a lot to supervise 29 outposts spread across Kenya. I have to do this to make sure that NKCC is at the same level with competitors. If I had just been sitting in the office, I couldn’t have revived NKCC to achieve a financial base of Sh4 billion from a dying outfit earlier,” he said.

Amaro confirmed that the anti-graft body had received complaints about Sigey and had instituted an investigation.