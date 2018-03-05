Rains to pause this week as heat peaks Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Terrorists stole huge cache of arsenal after attack on police camps

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3
Last week, security agents repulsed Al-Shabaab terrorists who tried to attack two police stations in Wajir. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary

  • Security agencies alarmed by number of stolen arms
  • The recent raid targeted Fino Police Station and Administration Police camp
  • A huge cache of weapons seized from the armoury raises fears of further attacks

Security agents are bracing themselves for more terrorist attacks in North Eastern region after it emerged that Al-Shabaab militants stole a huge cache of arms from two police camps last Friday.

The raid targeted Fino Police Station and Administration Police camp. The police station had 17 officers while the AP camp had eight.

ALSO READ: Suicide bomber rams car into Somali military base, military says

Police say the militants raided the armoury and stole 16 G-3 rifles, 26 AK-47 rifles, 5 FN rifles, one F-3 rifle, one M-60 machine gun, two mortars and an unknown number of bullets.

Four AP officers and a member of the National Police Reserve were killed in the morning raid and 12 police officers were injured.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said the attackers laid improvised explosive devices along the road leading to the police camps, which slowed down a rescue team.

Police are looking for one suspect, Jamaa Nuh Abdile, who is believed to have led the attack.

Pursuing leads

North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Mohamud Saleh said security agencies in the region were pursuing various leads to recover the stolen weapons.

“We have ensured that the area is safe,” said Mr Saleh.

On Wednesday, security agents repulsed Al-Shabaab terrorists who tried to attack two police stations in Wajir.

ALSO READ: Al-Shabaab kill five police officers in Mandera

Three suspects were arrested by a combined team of General Service Unit and AP officers.

Police said the attackers fired into the camps, leading to a gunfight that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The incident came a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i visited the area to reassure residents of security. The area has recently faced a series of terrorist attacks.

The latest happened when two teachers were killed in an Al-Shabaab attack last month, prompting an exodus of non-local teachers and threatening to paralyse learning in the area.

Statistics show more than half of the teachers in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa are non-locals. Following the incident, the Teachers Service Commission transferred scores of non-local teachers from the area.

Area leaders protested against the transfers.

ALSO READ: KDF kill 23 Shabaab militants near Kenyan border

RELATED TOPICS:
Security agents
terrorism
weopons
cache of arsenal
kenya anti-terrorism police unit
Fino Police Station
cs fred matiang’i

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

More than 20 die in attacks in Afghanistan

More than 20 die in attacks in Afghanistan

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: government official

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: government official

Two car bombs explode in Somali capital and kill 18 people

Two car bombs explode in Somali capital and kill 18 people

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited