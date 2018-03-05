Terrorists stole huge cache of arsenal after attack on police camps

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3

In summary Security agencies alarmed by number of stolen arms

The recent raid targeted Fino Police Station and Administration Police camp

A huge cache of weapons seized from the armoury raises fears of further attacks

Security agents are bracing themselves for more terrorist attacks in North Eastern region after it emerged that Al-Shabaab militants stole a huge cache of arms from two police camps last Friday.

The raid targeted Fino Police Station and Administration Police camp. The police station had 17 officers while the AP camp had eight.

Police say the militants raided the armoury and stole 16 G-3 rifles, 26 AK-47 rifles, 5 FN rifles, one F-3 rifle, one M-60 machine gun, two mortars and an unknown number of bullets.

Four AP officers and a member of the National Police Reserve were killed in the morning raid and 12 police officers were injured.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said the attackers laid improvised explosive devices along the road leading to the police camps, which slowed down a rescue team.

Police are looking for one suspect, Jamaa Nuh Abdile, who is believed to have led the attack.

Pursuing leads

North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Mohamud Saleh said security agencies in the region were pursuing various leads to recover the stolen weapons.

“We have ensured that the area is safe,” said Mr Saleh.

On Wednesday, security agents repulsed Al-Shabaab terrorists who tried to attack two police stations in Wajir.

Three suspects were arrested by a combined team of General Service Unit and AP officers.

Police said the attackers fired into the camps, leading to a gunfight that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The incident came a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i visited the area to reassure residents of security. The area has recently faced a series of terrorist attacks.

The latest happened when two teachers were killed in an Al-Shabaab attack last month, prompting an exodus of non-local teachers and threatening to paralyse learning in the area.

Statistics show more than half of the teachers in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa are non-locals. Following the incident, the Teachers Service Commission transferred scores of non-local teachers from the area.

Area leaders protested against the transfers.

