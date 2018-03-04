Armed robbers kill Kitale Golf Club chairman, steal cash

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 11:31, Updated March 4th 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3

Brigadier (Rtd) Moses Yator had identified himself as security officer prompting the shooting [Courtesy]

Gunmen Saturday shot dead the chairman of Kitale Golf Club, Brigadier (Rtd) Moses Yator and stole cash and other valuables from him.

Police said the Brig Yator, 68 was on his way home from the Kitale Golf Club at around 11pm when armed men laid an ambush before shooting him from the rear window.

Witnesses and police said the deceased was with his wife when they were ambushed by thugs welding an AK47 rifle.

The gunmen forced the occupants of the car to step out before they shot Brig. Yator.

He had apparently identified himself as a security officer, which prompted the shooting.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Samson ole Kine said they are investigating the incident.

“A team is on the ground because we are informed the gunmen had an AK47 rifle. The same gang has been linked to a number of attacks in the area,” said Kine.

Brig. Yator’s wife, Esther Nandutu, said when her husband identified himself as a security officer he was shot at close range killing him.

She said after her husband was shot the gang dragged him in front of their vehicle's headlights as if they were confirming something before ordering her to come out and lie on top of him as they escaped.

Mr Kine said the gang robbed the couple Sh25,000, two mobile phones and other valuables before fleeing from the scene.

Kine added a live ammunition and a spent cartridge of an AK47 rifle were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Kitale has in the past days been facing increased incidents of crime with locals urging for more patrols to contain the situation.

Rift Valley head of DCI Gideon Kibunja said they had profiled the gang believed to be behind the incidents and a hunt on them is ongoing.