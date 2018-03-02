Five police officers killed in Al Shabaab attack on two Mandera camps

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 08:56, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 09:44 GMT +3

A dated picture of Al-Shabaab militia: Five police officers their latest victims in Kenya. [Archives]

At least five police officers were killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack on two camps at Fino Ward in Lafey, Mandera County.

The dead include four administration police officers and a reservist in the Friday dawn attack.

Police said the attackers also destroyed a communication mast in the area cutting communication.

North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh said the attackers targeted Administration and Kenya Police camps in the area.

The attackers first trained their guns on a Safaricom mast in Lafey town to disable communication, before storming the camps.

"Locals are reporting seeing five bodies but we are moving there for more,” he said.

Locals said a number of officers ran for their lives or are injured after the 1 am attack.

Other police officers said the attackers may have planted explosives in the camps.

The area has been facing a series of attacks in the past two months that saw many communication masts destroyed.

The latest attack happened last month when three teachers were killed in Wajir. This prompted mass transfer of non-local teachers that angered local politicians.

Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi visited Wajir on Tuesday to assure locals of government support against Al-shabaab attacks.

But a day later, the terrorists tried to attack two police camps on the area but were repulsed and three arrested.