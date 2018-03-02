Mandera Governor extends olive branch to rival as win upheld Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » North Eastern

Five police officers killed in Al Shabaab attack on two Mandera camps

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 08:56, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 09:44 GMT +3
A dated picture of Al-Shabaab militia: Five police officers their latest victims in Kenya. [Archives]

At least five police officers were killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack on two camps at Fino Ward in Lafey, Mandera County.

The  dead include four administration police officers and a reservist in the Friday dawn attack.

ALSO READ: Kenyan survivor of murderous attack in the US now seeks help

Police said the attackers also destroyed a communication mast in the area cutting communication.

North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh said the attackers targeted Administration and Kenya Police camps in the area.

The attackers first trained their guns on a Safaricom mast in Lafey town  to disable communication, before storming the camps.

"Locals are reporting seeing five bodies but we are moving there for more,” he said.

Locals said a number of officers ran for their lives or are injured after the 1 am attack.

Other police officers said the attackers may have planted explosives in the camps.

The area has been facing a series of attacks in the past two months that saw many communication masts destroyed.

The latest attack happened last month when three teachers were killed in Wajir. This prompted mass transfer of non-local teachers that angered local politicians.

ALSO READ: At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi visited Wajir on Tuesday to assure locals of government support against Al-shabaab attacks.

But a day later, the terrorists tried to attack two police camps on the area but were repulsed and three arrested.

RELATED TOPICS:
Al-Shabaab
Mohamud Saleh
terrorism
terror attack

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

More than 20 die in attacks in Afghanistan

More than 20 die in attacks in Afghanistan

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: government official

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: government official

Two car bombs explode in Somali capital and kill 18 people

Two car bombs explode in Somali capital and kill 18 people

KDF Soldier was patriotic and honest, mourners say

KDF Soldier was patriotic and honest, mourners say

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

North Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited