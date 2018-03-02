Hundreds of trees around Lake Naivasha cut down

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

Members of the public view some of the over 200 trees that were felled by unknown people in Kihoto estate around Lake Naivasha a day after the government banned logging. [Photo/Standard]

Close to 200 indigenous trees were cut around Lake Naivasha a day after the Government gazetted the ban on logging.

The felled trees, some 60 years old, were ferried to an open field from where they were chopped up and carted away.

A blame game has erupted after the incident was reported at Naivasha Police Station by local leaders.

The officer in charge of Kenya Forest Service and the sub-county environmental officer both claimed that they were not aware of the incident.

Leaders in the area condemned the incident.

Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu, who was among the first on the scene, accused Government officials in the region of laxity.

“None of the Government officers, including the area chief, is aware of this incident,” he said.

The MCA said the cutting down of the trees was a mockery to the directive by Deputy President William Ruto, banning logging across the country.

“The person who authorised the cutting of these trees claims that he owns the land, this is a lie as the land in question belongs to Nakuru county government,” he said

More leaders called for disciplinary action against culprits.

“Some unscrupulous traders keen to make a quick buck have been targeting these trees for years,” said Patrick Maina.