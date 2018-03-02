MCAs demand exit of varsity head over student's killing

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3

University leaders address a press conferences at Upper Hill Garden on 27th February 2018, condemning the killing a Meru University leader. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Meru MCAs yesterday interrupted the assembly's normal business to discuss the brutal killing of a university student by police.

In a charged sitting presided over by Speaker Joseph Kaberia, the ward reps asked Meru University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo to stand down as efforts are made to solve the crisis at the institution.

Dennis Kiogora, a former chairman of Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu), who is now Abogeta West MCA, said Evans Njoroge's killing was unfortunate. The student leader was gunned down in a farm as he attempted to flee from police.

Mr Kiogora said thorough investigations must be conducted and requested Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Education counterpart Amina Mohamed to get to the root of the matter.

“Who issued the order to kill the student? If he (Prof Magambo) refuses to resign he should be sacked,” said Kiogora.

He said: “It is bad leadership when the administration refuses to meet with student leaders to settle their issues,” he added.

The MCAs threatened to drive Magambo out of the institution should he fail to heed their call to resign.

Kiguchwa Ward MCA Linus Athinya, who sought leave to move the adjournment of the assembly for MCAs to discuss "a matter of urgent county importance", said the killing of Mr Njoroge was regrettable.

Njoroge, 23, was gunned down by a policeman in a farm during a protest.

The university had been closed after students protested over various grievances including exorbitant fees, poor infrastructure and the administration’s unwillingness to give them a hearing.

Mr Athinya said since the students resumed in January, they had not been attending lectures regularly due to disruptions.

“It is important for the assembly to assert its authority against mismanagement of the only public university in Meru,” said Athinya.