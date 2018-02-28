Popular nyama choma joint burns down

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Property worth millions of shillings was reduced to ashes after fire gutted down one of the busiest ‘nyama-choma’ joints along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

During the 2am incident at Fly-Over trading centre, a herd of sheep waiting for slaughter was burnt to death.

The incident left up to 100 people jobless and destroyed 20 businesses, mainly those dealing in roast meat around the busy trading centre.

According to witnesses, the 2am fire started in one of the butcheries before spreading.