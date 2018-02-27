Kakamega man on the run after defiling school girls

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 14:47, Updated February 27th 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

The suspect waylaid the two students who had been sent to buy some goods. [Courtesy]

Police in Malava sub-county have launched a manhunt for a man alleged to have taken hostage two students and defiled them in turns overnight.

The assailant who owns a chemist at Sawawa market waylaid the girls; a Form One student and Standard Eight pupil, who had been sent by their parents to buy some goods at a nearby shop around 7pm on Monday.

According to the minors, the suspect who was in the company of two other men forced them into a car at Bukhakunga village before speeding off.

Recounting the ordeal, one of the victims said their first stop was Lubao trading centre along Kakamega–Webuye close to 20km away from their homes.

“We drove back almost immediately, however, the driver and one occupant dropped us at Lukume where daktari (the suspect as is referred) hired two boda boda riders to take them to his house at Sawawa market. On arrival, he told us that he would only release us in the following morning because it would be risky for us to return home at night. He demanded that we sleep with him and he defiled us in turns. At around 4am, he gave us Sh100 note and asked us to leave,” said the minors.

Area Assistant Chief Gerishom Matsanza confirmed the incident saying a parent to one of the victims raised the alarm after seeing her daughter returning home in wee hours of the morning.

“We are aware of an incident where two school girls were lured by a 'doctor' into his house and he defiled them. A parent to one of the girls raised alarm after the daughter showed up in the morning on Monday,” said Mr Matsanza.

He said the suspect owns a chemist in the area and has been treating people for a long time.

“He managed to escape but police have launched investigations into the incident,” said Matsanza.

Kabras West MCA David Ndakwa offered his vehicle to transport the victims and their parents to Malava police station where they have recorded statements.

The Standard has since established that the suspect is a school dropout and never trained anywhere as a doctor or nurse.

The suspect hails from Lunyinya village and has been masquerading as a doctor.

Some locals have started to question how the suspect has been able to run a make shift clinic where he has purportedly been treating people without being noticed by local administrators.

Parents in the area are calling on police to speed up investigations and have the suspect arrested and prosecuted.

“He has been putting lives of people in danger and to make matters worse, he is preying on school girls, he must be punished for that,” said a local.