Aden Duale survives Farah Maalim's petition

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 09:39, Updated February 27th 2018 at 10:34 GMT +3

Pockets of cheers and celebration broke out at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi when Judge Hedwig Ong’undi affirmed Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s election.

The High Court judge dismissed the petition filed by Duale’s political nemesis Farah Maalim for lacking sufficient evidence.

Maalim who had citied cases of voter bribery and improper transmission of results will foot a Sh6 million costs bill for the petition.

The money will be shared equally between the Aden Duale and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“It is a good day for the people of Garissa and I want to thank all the people who prayed for us. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that the will of the Garissa has been upheld by the court,” Duale said outside the court room.

Elsewhere in Migori High Court Judge Hillary Chemetei upheld the election of Suna West MP Peter Masara, petitioner Joseph Ndiege has been ordered to pay Sh3 million.

