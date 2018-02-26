Two more arrested in connection with ex- MCA estranged wife's murder

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 12:50, Updated February 26th 2018 at 12:58 GMT +3

Former Riruta Member of County Assembly Samuel Ndung'u at Kiambu High Court [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lucy Njambi the estranged wife of former Riruta Member of County Assembly Samuel Ndung’u.

The arrest of the two suspects a man and a woman was revealed during the hearing of the murder case facing Ndung’u who has been charged with murdering his estranged wife.

ALSO READ: Police to hold former MCA Samuel Ndung’u over ex-wife's murder

The prosecution and detectives however declined to disclose the names of the two saying it would jeopordise ongoing investigations to nab their accomplices who are still at large.

Prosecution counsel Jane Maari told High Court Judge Joel Ngugi that they were not ready to continue with the case following the new developments.

She told the court they needed more time to record statements from the two suspects who will now become Ndungu’s co-accused in the murder case.

“We need more time to conduct further investigations before the matter can proceed and the two suspects can take their plea,” said Ms Maari.

Kiambu District Criminal Investigation Officer Paul Wambugu who is the chief investigating officer in the murder told the court one of the suspects a woman was arrested today (yesterday) in the morning while the other one was arrested at the weekend.

He said they needed time of at least seven days to interview and record the statements from the suspects before they are arraigned in court.

“We feel it will be prudent that the case be adjourned so that we can give them a fair hearing. We are still further investigating the matter in order we can bring the rest of the culprits who are still at large to book,” said Mr Wambugu.

The DCIO opposed the bid by the defence to have the accused released on bail saying that would jeopardize the case.

ALSO READ: Woman doused in acid was good hearted; reveals former teacher

“If the accused is released on bail, we feel the case will be jeopardized since he may end up threatening the witnesses,” he said.

The victim's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, supported the prosecution's stand to have the three vulnerable witnesses give their testimonies before a bail hearing could be heard.

The defence lawyer however opposed the move by the prosecution saying they had not shown the court how the accused would interfere with the case and witnesses.

“We call on the court to consider the right of the accused person to bail. It is a constitutional right,” said Mr Mutitu.

Three venerable witnesses are set to take the witness stand before the court could hear on the bail application hearing by the accused.

Last week, Justice Ngugi ruled that three vulnerable witnesses in the case must first give their testimonies before the accused could be released on bail.

The ruling came after the prosecution opposed the bail application by the accused through his lawyer Robert Mutitu, saying they had vulnerable witnesses who needed protection.

Ms Njambi died at Kenyatta National Hospital on January 26, two days after she was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people from her home in Thindigua estate on Kiambu Road.

The suspected kidnappers are said to have raped her before pouring acid on her in a coffee plantation along the Ruiru-Kiambu road.

The Judge ruled that the hearing of the case will continue on Thursday when the three vulnerable witnesses will give their testimony.

He also directed the prosecution to put the three vulnerable witnesses under the Witness Protection Unit in order to protect their evidence.