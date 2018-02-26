Nyali parliamentary loser to appeal Mohammed Ali's win

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:05, Updated February 26th 2018 at 00:22 GMT +3

Nyali parliamentary election loser Said Abdalla on Sunday announced that he will appeal Friday's High Court ruling that upheld the election of his rival in the August 8, 2017 election.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lydia Achode ruled that a Nyali voter, Daniel Omondi Abwao, who had challenged former journalist Mohammed Ali's victory citing poll irregularities, did not provide adequate evidence.

ALSO READ: New cases of viral fever reported in Mombasa

The petitioner, who had also claimed that Ali rode to power using National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga's name despite being an independent candidate, was ordered to pay Sh7 million to the MP and electoral commission.

Saido on Sunday said he was not satisfied with the verdict and would contest it at the Court of Appeal. He said he was waiting for a copy of the ruling before filing an appeal.