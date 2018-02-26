Baby among new lead poisoning victims Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Nyali parliamentary loser to appeal Mohammed Ali's win

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:05, Updated February 26th 2018 at 00:22 GMT +3

Nyali parliamentary election loser Said Abdalla on Sunday announced that he will appeal Friday's High Court ruling that upheld the election of his rival in the August 8, 2017 election.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lydia Achode ruled that a Nyali voter, Daniel Omondi Abwao, who had challenged former journalist Mohammed Ali's victory citing poll irregularities, did not provide adequate evidence.

ALSO READ: New cases of viral fever reported in Mombasa

The petitioner, who had also claimed that Ali rode to power using National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga's name despite being an independent candidate, was ordered to pay Sh7 million to the MP and electoral commission.

Saido on Sunday said he was not satisfied with the verdict and would contest it at the Court of Appeal. He said he was waiting for a copy of the ruling before filing an appeal.

RELATED TOPICS:
mohammed ali
ali hassan joho
governor hassan ali joho
Said Abdalla

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Joho and Omar's lawyers clash over election petition judge

Joho and Omar's lawyers clash over election petition judge

Joho and Omar's lawyers clash over petition judge

Joho and Omar's lawyers clash over petition judge

Joho hints at imposing waste collection levy

Joho hints at imposing waste collection levy

Joho roots for conference tourism

Joho roots for conference tourism

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited