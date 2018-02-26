Man drowns while fetching water Next Story
500 acres destroyed by fire at Kalro station

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

At least 500 acres of vegetation at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) in Lanet were destroyed by fire at the weekend.

Kalro Director Naftali Ondabu said the fire broke out at around 4pm on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Fire razes Kitui County Government offices

He said local residents joined Kalro employees and county fire fighters to put out the fire.

“The county engine arrived on time although it was difficult to contain the fire because it was spreading fast owing to the prolonged dry spell," said Dr Ondabu.

The fire fighters set up a buffer zone to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the research centre and a nearby hay farm.

