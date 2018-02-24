Court finds IEBC Officials have a case to answer over Embakasi East election

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

The court has found two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who conducted Embakasi East Constituency elections have a case to answer.

Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga yesterday ordered Monicah Wambua and Naftali Muriithi to put their defence on why they should not be punished for electoral offences.

The two opted to file sworn testimonies and will appear in court on Friday next week.

Wambua who was a Deputy Presiding Officer at Embakasi Social hall is accused of interfering with election materials and breach of duty. Muriithi is facing the same charges.

Last week, another official in the same constituency was put task to explain why she did not seal ballot boxes, which were also left unattended.

Jackline Waithira, who was a presiding officer in the August 8 election, told the court that at Soweto Social Hall polling station, violence broke out just after the first voter cast his ballot and the boxes had to be secured using seals that would have been used after tallying.