| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 19:40, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 19:42 GMT +3

Angry villagers in the eastern Nigerian state of Anambra have set a church ablaze after its pastor conducted a wedding between a man and his teenager sister, the Nigerian Tribune has reported.

The local community in Agba, Ekwulobia, termed the union as an abomination.

The report says the siblings' older brother conducted the wedding, citing Biblical scriptures to back up his actions.