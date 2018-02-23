You can’t force us to discuss 2022 politics now, leaders tell Mudavadi

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 18:50, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi making remarks during ODM national governing council meeting at Orange House on 23rd February 2018. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The unrelenting wrangles within the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) intensified on Friday when Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi dared the party to expel them.

Speaking in Busia, the two leaders said they were more than ready to go to the ballot to face the electorate if that is what it will take for them to enjoy their democratic right.

Mr Malala and Mr Osotsi said they were representing interests of people from Western who are demanding answers to know where Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula were when Raila Odinga was being sworn in as People's President at Uhuru Park last month.

"We are not disrespecting anyone, what we are asking is, where was Mudavadi and Wetang'ula during the swearing in Odinga?" said Malala.

Malala said assertion by Mudavadi that opposition should start thinking about 2022 election was uncalled for. "You can't force us to start thinking of 2022 when issues surrounding electoral process are not solved,” said Malala.

They called themselves young turks capable of leading luhya nation. The ANC legislators said they had a lot of options at their disposal if chased from the party that sponsored them.

Lawyer Edwin Sifuna welcomed appointment to be the new Orange Democratic movement (ODM) Secretary General.

He slammed ANC's threat to discipline Malala and Osotsi for speaking their mind.

He said he would recruit more vibrant members and said his target was Kakamega senator and nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi.

