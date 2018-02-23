Kalonzo, Mudavadi join Raila in show of unity during ODM fete

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 15:44, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 16:06 GMT +3

Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi Raila Odinga in ODM's delegates meeting. [Courtesy]

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi on Friday joined Opposition leader Raila Odinga during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates meeting in the wake of disquiet within NASA coalition.

Speaking during the governor’s council meeting, Raila described disputes within the coalition as reflective of sibling rivalry within a normal home setting.

"I hear people saying wiper is fighting with ODM, ANC, Wiper, Ford Kenya ... we are like a normal home setting disputes happen ... that doesn't mean NASA is crumbling," he said.

Raila applauded NASA co-principals for expanding the coalition beyond CORD after the 2013 elections and forming NASA unlike in many occasions where coalitions break after failing at the ballot.

“I wish to pay tribute too to our partners in the National Super Alliance; the Wiper Democratic Party, Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress for a battle well fought,” said Raila.

Discord in NASA begun after Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula skipped Raila's much-hyped swearing-in on January 30 earlier rhetoric that they wanted a people’s president after the October 26 election which they termed as a sham.

The opposition leader insisted that the journey in fighting electoral injustices is still on despite the challenges.

“You are aware that through a different front, we are mounting a formidable challenge to the culture of sham, stolen elections with predetermined outcomes. That is the campaign for electoral justice that we have been on since late 2017 and which will run till justice is done,” he added.

Raila condemned the crackdown on media, civil society, Judiciary and opposition leaders saying the move had left no doubt that dictatorship in Kenya is raising its head again.

The Communication Authority of Kenya switched off three TV stations over the live coverage of Raila’s swearing in ceremony.

