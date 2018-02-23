IG Boinnet commits to strengthen retired police officers’ association

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 11:01, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 11:08 GMT +3

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has committed to strengthening the operations of an association of former police officers.

Mr Boinnet (pictured) noted the National Association of Retired Police Officers (Narpok) brought together former officers with diverse experience and said he would seek their help to boost the police service.

He promised to open an office at police headquarters to cater for their welfare. Boinnet said this at a luncheon he organised in Nairobi for the Narpok board of trustees.

Narpok chairman Francis Sang, a former director of criminal investigations, urged Boinnet to ensure that retired officers got medical insurance.