North Eastern leaders oppose transfer of non-local teachers

Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 10:04

Leaders from North Eastern region have protested against a decision to transfer non-local teachers from the region over insecurity.

Senators Yusuf Haji (Garissa), Adan Noor (Wajir) and Mohamed Mohamud (Mandera) led more than MPs from the region in condemning the Teachers Service Commission move, terming it ill-advised and discriminatory.

Last Friday, suspected Al Shabaab militants killed three non-local teachers in an attack in Qarsa, Wajir County.

Commission sources, who cannot be named as they are not authorised to speak to the press, confirmed the transfers. But they could not give the number of teachers or where they will be transferred to.

Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament, Mr Haji, who sent condolences to the families of the teachers killed, faulted TSC for making the decision without consultation.

"TSC also failed to consider the plight of hundreds of learners in the area. What happened was sad but transferring the teachers is punishing innocent schoolchildren for a crime they did not commit. The Government should compel TSC to rescind the decision,” said Haji.

Mr Noor warned that the decision would divide Kenyans further, arguing that TSC had fallen into the Al Shabaab trap.

"The arbitrary transfers will affect performance in national examinations. The decision was uncalled for and malicious to say the least," added Mr Mohamud.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan said TSC's reaction was unacceptable and against the law.

"When one decides to become a teacher, they have no choice on where they will serve."

