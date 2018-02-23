Tobiko warns foresters, millers colluding to deplete forests

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko. [Photo by Moses Omusula/Standard]

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko yesterday toured Mt Kenya region to assess the state of Mt Kenya and Aberdare forests.

During his tour, the CS said he would take stern action against errant forest officers who colluded with saw millers and criminal gangs to deplete forest resources.

Mr Tobiko said his ministry would target millers accused of breaching the terms of their licences to cut down trees in State forests.

“Saw mills that do not comply with the terms of their licences will have them revoked,” said Tobiko.

The CS had accompanied Kenya Water Towers Chairman Isaac Kalua and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Director Emilio Mugo on a tour of the region.

He also announced that KFS officials would be required to sign pledges to uphold integrity and safeguard the forest resources entrusted to them.

“Those found guilty of working with criminals will be arrested and charged,” he said.