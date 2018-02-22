Former President Moi mourns Billy Graham

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 14:39, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

Reverend Billy Graham. (Courtesy)

Former President Mzee Daniel Arap Moi has mourned the death of renowned preacher and medical philanthropist Reverend Billy Graham.

Mzee Moi said Reverend Graham through his Christian teachings changed many hearts across the globe who got to know God and accepted Christ as saviour. He said God used the life of Graham and his ministry to impact the lives of millions around the world.

He added that Graham worked tirelessly through his Billy Graham Foundation in philanthropic work under Samaritan's Purse to meet the needs of the poor, sick, and the suffering people all over the world and in particular in Kenya where he contributed immensely in improvement of medical services in Kapsowar hospital, Tenwek Mission, Chogoria, Kijabe and lately at Kabarak.

Mzee Moi said the same foundation extended its humanitarian work to South Sudan, Somaliland and Congo.

He prayed to God to give the family of the late Reverend Graham necessary fortitude to bear the loss.