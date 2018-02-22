Police questioning KDF soldier accused of killing wife

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3

Police are holding a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier accused of killing his wife.

The 51-year-old senior sergeant based in Isiolo County is said to have committed the offence at their Kogol home in Rachuonyo at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Brazen shootout in foiled robbery leaves one dead

County police boss Marius Tum said the soldier was arrested when he took his wife's body to the county hospital mortuary.

The suspect allegedly told mortuary attendants she had committed suicide by ingesting poison.

But preliminary investigations showed the body had injuries.

“The suspect had claimed the woman consumed poison but we have established she had injuries on the head, chest and thighs, which might have caused her death,” said Mr Tum.

He said the soldier was immediately arrested and taken to Kendu Bay Police Station.

Police suspect the soldier's second wife may have had a hand in the victim's death.

"We are interrogating him to establish what happened. We will take him to court as soon as we are done with our investigations," said Tum.

Kowuro Assistant Chief Clement Ochieng’ said the soldier told him his wife died as he rushed her to hospital.

ALSO READ: Egerton University student stabbed to death

"I talked to him after he was arrested. He said the wife fell sick and died as he took her to hospital. However, he could not explain the injuries on the body," said Mr Ochieng’.

He said the suspect told him he had found his wife asleep when he returned home from work but did not wake her up.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found in Homa Bay town yesterday, according to area OCPD Esau Ochorokodi.