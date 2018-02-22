County to evict traders from the streets of Bomet

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Hawkers busy in Nasher square in Nakuru town where they have been relocated to County government. [Photo by Boniface Thuku/Standard]

Hundreds of street traders will be moved in a planned clean up and reorganisation of the county headquarters.

The traders will be moved to the Sh50 million Economic Stimulus Programme market stalls near the Bomet bus station.

ALSO READ: Hawker menace fueling growing insecurity within Nairobi environs

Governor Joyce Laboso said her administration had set up a committee to co-ordinate the relocation.

The committee, consisting of county officials and trader representatives, has two weeks to collect data from all the traders affected by the eviction.

Last week, the traders took to the streets to protest against a notice of eviction, accusing county government officials overseeing the relocation of harassment and demanding more time to leave the streets.

But after meeting Ms Laboso on Tuesday, the traders agreed to move to the new market.

Laboso said all the thorny issues and concerns raised by the traders, including how the stalls at the new market would be distributed, had been addressed.

Fruitful engagement

“We have had a fruitful engagement with all stakeholders including traders and officials from the chamber of commerce and we are happy to report that they have all agreed to relocate to the new market,” she said.

According to the governor, the decision to move the hawkers from the streets was part of a long-term plan to reorganise Bomet town.

ALSO READ: Police to arrest bodaboda riders with more than one passenger

“We need to develop our town and make all other small towns in the region clean and beautiful. The only way we can have this dream come true is if we work together," said the governor.

County Lands and Urban Planning Executive Daisy Rono dismissed claims of disagreement between the traders, saying the delay in relocating them was caused by incomplete structures in the new market.