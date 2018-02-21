Uganda’s ruling party NRM sacks all employees

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 15:39, Updated February 21st 2018 at 15:44 GMT +3

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

The National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda's ruling party, has sacked all its employees.

NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing the sacked staff, numbering slightly more than 500.

The staffers work both at the party headquarters in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and at the district level.

NRM has about 132 offices across the country. "As we check on our policies, so many things are changing. So we also need to change the way we work," said Lumumba.

All the workers were paid all their salary arrears as they wait for their contracts to expire on April 20.

Lumumba said the movement had to fire the workers because the party did not have enough money to pay them.

NRM gets $2.208 million (Sh221.5 million) annually from the state to run activities, but its current monthly payroll stands at $227,774 (Sh22.8 million).