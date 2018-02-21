Fire victims say camp managers are stealing food Previous Story
KRA officials arrest Tanzanian man with gold worth Sh100 million at JKIA

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 11:40, Updated February 21st 2018 at 11:46 GMT +3

Kenya Revenue Authority officials intercepted gold worth Sh100 million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

At least 32,255.50 grams of gold bars and an accompanying invoice of the amount were found on a 46-year-old Tanzanian man.

The taxman said the suspect was seized following intelligence alert after arriving at JKIA on February 16.

He was on board Precision Airlines from Mwanza via Kilimanjaro and was heading to Dubai aboard Kenya Airways.

The unidentified man was seized by KRA customs officers and a team of security agencies attached to the airport.

The gold bars are under the custody of KRA's Customs and Border Control as police continue with investigations.

