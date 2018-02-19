I am not a coward, Musalia Mudavadi explains why he skipped Raila ‘oath’

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 09:14, Updated February 19th 2018 at 11:14 GMT +3

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi with elders and legislators from Western region at a press conference yesterday. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi yesterday said his skipping Raila Odinga's 'swearing-in' did not make him a coward.

He said he missed the January 30 event at Uhuru Park in Nairobi "because our tools for fighting for reforms should be constitutional".

"We should have a strong alternative government. I wish Kenyans could understand the challenges we are facing as we push for reforms," said Mr Mudavadi after a meeting with elders at the home of Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

"I am a dedicated player in NASA. I have invested in NASA. Try and understand our challenges before accusing us. We need voices of reason to emerge. I am a reasonable person and I urge Kenyans to walk the reasonable path to save this country."

Mudavadi said he valued positive criticism and urged Kenyans to stop criticising leaders for the sake of it. He said those hoping to use his absence from the 'swearing-in' to cause disunity in NASA were wasting time.

Mudavadi and Opposition partners Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula have been criticised for skipping the event and labelled cowards.