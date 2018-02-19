Man burns to death in car accident Next Story
Truck driver jailed for 20 years for being in possession of bhang

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3
A truck driver has been handed 20 years in jail or a fine of Sh14.7 million after he was found with 242kg of bhang worth Sh4.9 million.

Cleodiah Asasia was arrested on the Malaba border on his way to Mombasa from Kampala, Uganda, on February 11, 2016.

He had been released on a bond of Sh5 million or cash bail of Sh1 million, but he was unable to raise the money.

Mr Asasia had told the court the bhang was packed in the lorry he was driving without his knowledge.

A magistrate said he would be setting a bad precedence if he accepted Asasia’s pleas.

