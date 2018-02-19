| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3

Kenya's first professional Alpine skiier, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader.

To most Kenyans, the name Sabrina Wanjiku Simader may not ring a bell. And that is because although she is Kenyan, she grew up in Austria, where she developed a passion for a sport most Kenyans know nothing about.

Those who may be familiar with it have most likely seen it on television - skiing.

Simader represented Kenya in the Super Giant Slalom discipline of Alpine skiing in the ongoing Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 19-year-old is the first speed skier to race for Kenya and the second Kenyan after Phillip Boit to represent the country in the Winter Olympics.

Boit, a cross-country skier, competed in the 10km classic event in the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan.

Simader, who was born in Kilifi and who moved to Austria at three years, finished in position 38 out of 44 in her category.

For that, we say kudos for breaking barriers and doing Kenya proud. She is an inspiration to many Kenyans who may want to get involved in similar sports, despite our acute shortage of snow. While a little snow is to be found on Mt Kenya, the quantity and environment are not ideal for practising.

Perhaps the Government could diversify our sporting activities by investing in some skiing as well, and sending those who show more than a passing interest in the sport to Europe, where an abundance of snow provides an ideal environment and training ground for those types of sports.

