Universities in fresh strike threat

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 17th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

KUSU secretary general Dr Charles Muhkwaya (centre)flanked by other KUSU leaders addressing journalist in a Nakuru hotel on 17 February 2018: [PHOTO: Harun Wathari]

Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) has threatened demonstrations by its members if the government does not present a counter-proposal on ongoing negotiations during their final meeting on February 23.

Addressing the press in Nakuru, KUSU secretary general Charles Mukhwaya faulted the Ministry of Education and their employer, Interpublic Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) for being non-committal.

“The negotiations committee has since January held three meetings with IPUCCF representatives who have demonstrated unpreparedness and general lack of commitment. Nothing has been forthcoming in all the sittings,” said Dr Mukhwaya.

After receiving the progress report from the committee, KUSU’s National Governing Council expressed its displeasure with their employer for what they termed protracting the negotiations.

Change of guard

“...based on the way the matter has been handled, it appears that IPUCCF is planning to push the negotiations past the agreed February deadline,” he said.

Mukhwaya said the employer has been hiding behind excuses on change of guard at the Ministry of Education but such do not hold water.

“We have been receiving countless excuses on change of guard at the Ministry and knee-jack way forward that are dead on arrival. We have granted the new officials sufficient time to settle down but they have failed to act on the pending matters,” he said.

KUSU agreed to hold negotiations with IPUCCF on the 2017-2021 National CBA in December 2017. They have so far held three meetings on January 25, 30 and on February 14. The final meeting is set for February 23 while deadline for their negotiations was set at February 28.