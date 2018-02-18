The tale of Siaya MCA accused of running his ward from Germany

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 17th 2018 at 21:03 GMT +3

West Asembo MCA Mr Ambrose Akuno

A member of Siaya County Assembly has denied claims of abandoning constituents to run business in Germany.

West Asembo Ward MCA Ambrose Auma Akuno who has business interests in Germany has been in and out of the country.

ALSO READ: MCAs' push for ward kitty suffers major setback

Residents claim he is busy attending to personal matters at the expense of legislative duties in the assembly

But Mr Akuno, who was elected on independent ticket, denied claims of abseentism in the assembly, saying the claims were meant to tarnish his name.

“The People of West Asembo entrusted me with leadership and that’s why they voted for me. I have a vision for my people and it doesn’t matter whether they see me in the village everyday as long as their issues are handled appropriately,” he told Sunday Standard.

The MCA explained that he only goes out of the country with permission from the county assembly speaker.

Ready for battle

“I might not be in the village but that doesn’t mean that I am out of the country,” he added.

He dared those seeking to recall him to do so saying he was ready for the battle.

Akuno said he had funded development projects in the ward even before he was elected.

ALSO READ: ODM eyes ward seats in by-elections

He said: “It is the interest and vision that I have for the people of my ward that makes me spend my own money on various projects. This is more than what I am being paid as an MCA.”

He added that while it was the wish of most MCAs to be with their electorate often, it is practically impossible.

“The problem is that many people view the ward as a one-man office. That is why if they do not have direct audience with the MCA, they feel irritated,” said Akuno.

“It is important to know that the ward is an institution. The staff in the ward offices can also handle their needs if the MCA has other commitments,” said the Akuno, a member of three committees in the assembly.

Speaker George Okode defended the MCA saying he has been diligently playing his key roles as stipulated in the Constitution.

“As far as I am concerned, the MCA has been dispensing his duties both in and out of the House,” said Okode adding that Akuno has been seeking permission to be away from his office just like any other member.

Article 194(1b) of the Constitution states that the office of a County Assembly becomes vacant if the member is absent from eight sittings of the assembly without permission, in writing, to the Speaker of the County Assembly, and is unable to offer satisfactory explanation for the absence.

ALSO READ: CEC is on the spot for audit queries