Mbugua, Gakuo being considered for deputy governor, Nairobi

East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) member Simon Mbugua

Lobbying for the position of Nairobi deputy governor has started in earnest even before a proposed law to pave the way for such appointments is passed.

Sources at City Hall told the Sunday Standard that East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) member Simon Mbugua, a former MP for Kamukunji and former town clerk John Gakuo are being highly considered.

Jubilee is keen to avoid another embarrassing fallout at City Hall whose ripple effects are still being felt at the county assembly to date with the emergence of two factions of MCAs from the party. This has made it challenging for the governor to push his agenda through the House.

“It has to be someone from Central and among those two,” said our source.

The realisation Mr Mbugua could land at the deputy governor’s office is the key reason for the drama witnessed at the County Assembly. The Eala MP has been spending a lot of time at City Hall’s corridors which has not gone well with some of Sonko’s critics.

So bad are tensions that Jubilee Party is set to de whip two of its MCAs from committees next week for misconduct? Maringo MCA and Transport committee chairperson Mark Ndung’u and Dandora MCA and Trade committee chairperson Charles Thuo on Thursday heckled Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

CARTELS PUSH

Mr Guyo was explaining to the Assembly how he and two other MCAs had been threatened for trying to raise issues on the role of Mbugua in the Assembly.

“Mbugua is my friend what prevents him from visiting me at City Hall,” Governor Mike Sonko said. “Those complaining are being pushed by cartels looking for something they can use to tarnish my name. I have not delegated my duties to anyone,” he said.

John Gakuo, who is famed for cleaning streets of Nairobi and bringing back order during his time as clerk, is currently one of the top advisors at Sonko’s office.

Sonko has declined to comment on the discussions surrounding filling the deputy governor’s position saying it is the role of the party.

“The party is yet to sit and make a decision on who will be deputy governor,” he said.

Senate which resumed sittings on Tuesday has prioritised replacement of deputy governors. Should County Governments Amendment Bill sponsored by Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen sail through governors will have the power to appoint their deputies if the office falls vacant.