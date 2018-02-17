Leopard mauls nine people in Belgut constituency Previous Story
President faults disciplined forces for ignoring NYS

By Kennedy Gachuhi | Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta  addressing   National Youth Service (NYS) recruits during their Passing-Out Parade in Gilgil on February 16,2018. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard].

President Uhuru Kenyatta has put on notice the disciplined forces for non-compliance with a directive requiring them to accommodate National Youth Service (NYS) servicemen and women in their recruitment.

Speaking at NYS college in Gilgil, Nakuru County during the pass-out parade of more than 15,000 recruits, Uhuru said it was unfortunate that his directive had not been implemented.

 “Am informed that only the National Police Service and the Prisons Service have since recruited a few officers from the NYS. I shall require a compliance update from all disciplined services following each intake,” said the President.

He told concerned ministries to ensure that all NYS land that was in the past illegally grabbed is recovered and handed back to the service.

“All NYS land illegally converted to private use must be recovered. I further direct that 100,000 acres of the Galana Kulalu complex and the National Irrigation Board farm in the Tana Delta be returned to the service,” he said.

This, he said, will enable the youths take part in supporting the government to realise three of its main agenda; industrialisation, food security and creation of sustainable employment for the youth.

During the pass out, 15,461 recruits graduated and of these, 11,196 were men.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia also attended the ceremony.

