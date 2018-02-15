Coast, Eastern and Nyanza regions get new DCI bosses in changes

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 19:06, Updated February 15th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (centre) accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett (from left) the new Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti and Charles Owino Police Spokesman. [Photo by Elvis Ogina/Standard]

The reconstituted Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit have received new commanders in changes within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The new head of Flying Squad is Musa Yego while Mr Pius Gitari will head Special Crimes Prevention Unit.

The new regional DCI bosses include Joseph Nganga (Mombasa), John Gichomo (Eastern), Violet Makhanu (Nyanza), Henry Ondiek (DCI headquarters Traininng) while Paul Leiting will be Lamu County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO).

Other DCIOs named include David Chebii (Parklands), Fatuma Hadi (Kilimani), Francis Wanjau (Dagorreti), Edwin Mungai (Embakasi) and Samuel Cheserek (Central).

More changes are expected in the department as DCI George Kinoti settles.