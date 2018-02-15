Governor Mutua bid to block 'people's assembly' Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Coast, Eastern and Nyanza regions get new DCI bosses in changes

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 19:06, Updated February 15th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (centre) accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett (from left) the new Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti and Charles Owino Police Spokesman. [Photo by Elvis Ogina/Standard]

The reconstituted Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit have received new commanders in changes within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The new head of Flying Squad is Musa Yego while Mr Pius Gitari will head Special Crimes Prevention Unit.

ALSO READ: Court stops arrest of 12 Opposition leaders

The new regional DCI bosses include Joseph Nganga (Mombasa), John Gichomo (Eastern), Violet Makhanu (Nyanza), Henry Ondiek (DCI headquarters Traininng) while Paul Leiting will be Lamu County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO).

Other DCIOs named include David Chebii (Parklands), Fatuma Hadi (Kilimani), Francis Wanjau (Dagorreti), Edwin Mungai (Embakasi) and Samuel Cheserek (Central).

More changes are expected in the department as DCI George Kinoti settles. 

RELATED TOPICS:
flying squad
special crimes prevention unit
new police bosses
ig boinnet
dci kinoti

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Judge summons Boinnet

Judge summons Boinnet

Dreaded Flying Squad police unit disbanded

Dreaded Flying Squad police unit disbanded

Traffic police readies for major changes in March

Traffic police readies for major changes in March

Court summons Boinett for failing to arrest Defence PS

Court summons Boinett for failing to arrest Defence PS

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited