Jubilee lawmakers disown Tuju sentiments over Judiciary biasness

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 18:26, Updated February 15th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

Meru senator Mithika Linturi address the media at the Meru court. [photo:Darlington Manyara/Standard]

Two Jubilee leaders have called on their party to stop infringing the judiciary independence by failing to adhere to court orders and issuing threatening statements to the judicial officials.

Meru senator Mithika Linturi and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri said both the government and the opposition should uphold the independence of the judiciary.

Senator Linturi said the government should also abide by the high court ruling over the deportation of self-proclaimed National Resistant Movement general Miguna Miguna.

The duo who addressed the media in Meru town, also accused their party secretary general Raphael Tuju for what they said he was painting the party in bad light by issuing threatening statement to the judiciary.

They disowned the sentiments made by Tuju after he accused the chief Justice David Maraga and the judiciary of poor leadership, bias, impunity and double standards.

Linturi said statements made by Tuju in a letter addressed to the chief justice, should be taken as his own opinion and the Jubilee party should not be dragged into it.

“If there is anybody who would want to mess up a country is someone who wants to create an impression that the president party is trying to interfere with the judiciary in my view that is wrong and l do not associate myself to such careless and reckless statements,” Linturi said.

“Anybody who comes with ideas that can compromise the independence and the respect of the judiciary right now is an enemy of the people of Kenya,” he added.

The leaders said they met with President Uhuru Kenyatta in state house on Tuesday and they did not deliberate on issuing any statement in regard to the working of the judiciary.

At the same time the leaders asked the top police officers and other state officers served with court orders to stop undermining the court and uphold the rule of law.

“My take is that we, must respect the rule of law, and we see many people are trying to hijack the judiciary which we should oppose,” Rindikiri said.

Linturi asked the court to ignore any statements of intimidation directed towards it.

“Personally l wants to encourage the judiciary and tell the courts that they should not accept or bungle from any form of intimidation from any quarter, because the judicial authority of the courts is founded of the constitution,” Linturi added.