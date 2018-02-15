Japheth Koome replaced as Nairobi police commander in major shakeup of senior police officers

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 17:52, Updated February 15th 2018 at 18:04 GMT +3

Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome moved to police headquarters as principal deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Edward Mbugua. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

A new County commander for Nairobi was named in changes that saw 43 senior police officers moved in a reshuffle announced.

The new commander will be the current Anti Stock Theft Unit commandant Joseph Ole Tito. He will replace Japheth Koome in Nairobi. Koome moves to police headquarters on promotion where he will be the principal deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Edward Mbugua.

The current principal deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Kingori Mwangi was moved to Kiganjo Police Training and named the commandant. He takes over from Noor Gabow who was named the DIG- Administration Police.

Mr Gideon Amalla, Peter Mwanzia and William Saiya were posted from police to the ministry of interior for redeployment.

The changes also saw Henry Barmao confirmed the director of operations, Joseph Kodi (commandant ASTU), Julius Muthama (Regional Commander Western), Boniface Maingi moved from personnel department, Noah Mwivanda (Regional Commander Coast), Moses Ombati (Regional Commander Eastern) and Larry Kieng (director of personnel).

Also named include Philip Tuimur (director community policing), Peter Ndungu (director planning), Samuel Kimaru (traffic commandant), Francis Munyambu (Regional Commander Central), Jecinta Muthoni (director of reforms at police headquarters) and Meshack Musyoki head of traffic Nairobi region.

The changes were announced by Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet on February 14.

The new Siaya County police commander will be Ambrose Mwawaka, Kenneth Kimani (Elgeyo Marakwet), Tom Odera (Kwale), Nelson Munyi (Firearms Bureau), Charles Mwau (Diplomatic Unit), Nicholas Muriithi (deputy commandant presidential escort unit), Peter Nyaga (OCPD Kakamega North), Mohamed Charfona (OCPD Eldas), Francis Wahome (OCPD Mumoni) and Patrick Musyimi (OCPD Pokot Central).

The other OCPDs named include Fanuel Ombayo (Nyamira), Shadrack Juma (Baringo Central) and Apolo Wanyonyi (Sameta).

The changes are the first ones to be effected since the new police bosses Mbugua, Gabow and DCI George Kinoti were named.

They were in a commission meeting at the National Police Service Commission Thursday to effect more changes in the other services.

They come to office when the service is facing many operational challenges, corruption claims among other issues.

In the DCI, at least seven county commanders are set to leave the service after retiring by April.