A woman's charred body discovered in cave in Kakamega County

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

A woman who had been reported missing in Sango was found dead, and the body dumped in a cave near River Kipsangui in Likuyani sub-county.

Acting Chief Frida Shirengo said Catherine Kendy, 34, had been reported missing before her charred body was found.

ALSO READ: Could Mushroom porridge be the cure of HIV/Aids?

“The police have already launched investigations into the incident to establish the motive behind the attack and bring to book those behind the heinous act,” she said.

The body was found by some young men who were herding cattle near the river on Sunday. Shadrack Kadai and Jane Kadaji said their daughter left home on February 5 around 10am without trace.

“After she failed to return home, we decided to report the matter to the police and started calling relatives and friends just in case they had seen our daughter,” said Mr Kadai after confirming the death.

The body was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret.