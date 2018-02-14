One arrested in connection with killing of a Form Four student

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 23:58 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

One person has been arrested in connection with last week's killing of a Form Four student of Tinderet Boys Secondary School.

The suspect has been locked up at Songhor Police Station in Tinderet as police investigate the matter.

ALSO READ: Abandoned by the gods, people and law, killer officer awaits judgement

"He is being interrogated as police seek leads to the student's killing," said David Tenay, senior chief of Tinderet location.

"Tension remains high in the area but we have managed to calm the students, who were threatening to cause chaos," he said.

The body of Benard Bett, 18, was discovered in a tea plantation.