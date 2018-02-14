Real estate firm directed to audit sold land, issue title deeds

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

The cooperatives development office has directed the managers of a Thika-based real estate company to audit the parcels of land sold in Laikipia and process title deed for clients.

The Laikipia East cooperative officer, Richard Murigu, issued the directive after clients in Laikipia complained that the real estate company and its franchise, Angaza Afrika Saving and Credit Cooperative Society, had closed the Nanyuki office without notice.

“People who have saved their money and bought land from the company came to my office and complained that they do not know why the office was closed and no one was attending to their complaints,” said Mr Murigu.

On Monday, he summoned the company’s customer relations manager, Ephantus Maina, to explain why the company had closed the office without notifying its clients.

Mr Maina said the company was looking for cheaper offices.

“The office could not meet its expenses and that is why we wanted to close it. I want to assure everyone that their money is safe. And for those who have fully paid for their plots, title deeds will be issued soon," he added.

Some irate clients had threatened to withdraw and demand to have their money refunded.