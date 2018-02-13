NATO chief backs bigger alliance training mission in Iraq Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Asia

Police recommend Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu be indicted for bribery on two charges

By Reuters | Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 22:21, Updated February 13th 2018 at 22:27 GMT +3

Police investigating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have recommended to Israel’s attorney general that he be charged with bribery in two cases, Israeli news media reported on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, who denies wrongdoing, has been questioned several times since the start of 2017. Police can make only a recommendation; the final decision to indict rests with the attorney-general.

ALSO READ: Rwanda denies secret deal with Israel

Israeli media have reported that one of the two cases involves the receipt of gifts from businessmen and the other is related to conversations Netanyahu is alleged to have held with an Israeli newspaper publisher about limiting competition in the news sector in exchange for more positive coverage.

Police were due to make the official announcement over their recommendations at 8:45 p.m. (18:45 GMT) and Netanyahu was due to respond with a live televised statement minutes later.

RELATED TOPICS:
israeli
netanyahu
israe
benjamin netanyahu
corruption

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Israel raises threshold to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal

Israel raises threshold to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal

Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem, backing Trump

Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem, backing Trump

Chess federation bars Israeli players from Saudi-hosted match

Chess federation bars Israeli players from Saudi-hosted match

Why Kenya kept off UN vote on Jerusalem

Why Kenya kept off UN vote on Jerusalem

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited