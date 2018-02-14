CJ Maraga reshuffle affects 18 judges, among them Justice Odunga

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 10:02 GMT +3

From Left to Right, Judges George Odunga , Joel Ngugi, and John Mativo all of whom have been moved to new stations. [Photo by George Njunge/Standard]

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday made a major reshuffle in the High Court, replacing almost all the judges in the Milimani Constitutional and Judicial Review Division with their colleagues from the counties.

A notice sent to the judges by the High Court principal judge, Richard Mwongo, shows that 18 judges were affected.

“The Chief Justice has now made transfers of judges and issued the individual judges affected with the letters,” the letter said.

Justice Mwongo was moved to the High Court in Naivasha while Justice George Odunga, who has been presiding over the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi, will now sit in Machakos in the same capacity.

Justice Odunga was perceived by the ruling party, Jubilee, as a thorn in the flesh because of his bold judgements, quashing its decisions when it flouted the Constitution.

The Judicial Review Division, which is termed a hot spot as it reviews decisions by the State and its agencies, will now be headed by Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya, who was in the Machakos High Court.

Justice Nyamweya makes a comeback as she was in Milimani before leaving for Machakos.

She will serve alongside Justice John Mativo, who was in the division of the High Court and who replaces Justice Roslyn Aburili, who is headed to the High Court in Bungoma.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany of the High Court in Kisii will now join Justice Chacha Mwita to resolve constitutional matters at the Milimani High Court.

Justice Joel Ngugi, who was in newly established in the High Court in Kiambu, will now sit in Nakuru while Justice Christine Meoli, who was in Naivasha, moves to Kiambu.

Justice Jaqueline Kamau, who was last year sent to Voi, has made a comeback as she will sit in Nairobi’s Civil Division alongside Justice Maureen Odero, who was sitting in Nakuru, and Justice Cecilia Gathua, who was in Eldoret.

Justice George Kimondo (Eldoret) and Rose Ougo (Nairobi Family Division) will hear cases from the High Court in Kisii. Justice Lydia Achode, who was in the Family Division in the High Court in Nairobi, has been sent to Eldoret.

Homa Bay High Court judge Hellen Omondi has been moved to Eldoret as presiding judge while Justice Boaz Olao will move to Bungoma.

Justices Samuel Mukunya and Abida Ali Aroni, who were sitting in Bungoma, have been moved to Kerugoya and Milimani Court Family Division respectively.