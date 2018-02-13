ANC to front own president as Kalonzo remains tight-lipped on swearing-in

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 13:26, Updated February 13th 2018 at 14:13 GMT +3

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday reiterated that the party is focused on pushing for Musalia Mudavadi’s presidency in 2022 amidst talk of cracks in the National Super Alliance that became evident when its other principals did not show up for its leader Raila Odinga's swearing-in on January 30.

ANC which is an affiliate party of NASA, on the other hand, dispelled rumours that it was leaving the coalition to join Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ALSO READ: ANC decides to remove Zuma as South African President

Musalia Mudavadi, who is a founder of NASA and Raila Odinga’s chief campaigner in the last election, is said to be enthusiastic about the 2022 race.

He has been keen to identify electoral reforms that will be conducive to fair elections in 2022 when he will be a candidate.

During a press conference, Senator Cleophas Malala and Geophrey Ototsi maintained that their focus is to support the ANC leader to clinch the presidency.

The leaders, however, have disputed the election of Barack Muluka as their party Secretary General, claiming the decision was irrational and unlawful since all members of the party were not involved.

Muluka was nominated to the post on October 14 after a meeting of the national executive committee of ANC.

A gazette notice dated October 30 says Muluka took over from Godfrey Osotsi who was appointed to the National Assembly.

Back to the state of affairs in NASA, on Monday Farah Maalim, a close ally of Kalonzo Musyoka, kicked up a fresh debate on the condition of the coalition in the aftermath of the swearing-in.

Maalim, the Wiper Deputy Party Leader, claimed Kalonzo, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi could be looking for a new political outfit ahead of the 2022 General election.

ALSO READ: Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

“I don’t see Kalonzo being sworn in... It is a pity... I would have loved if he (Kalonzo) had taken a firm position from the word go and said, 'sorry I am a lawyer I don’t want to do this',” said Maalim.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo has dismissed the scheduled date set for his 'swearing-in'. He denied claims that he's forming a coalition with Wetang’ula and Mudavadi.