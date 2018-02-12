Law Society of Kenya postpones court boycott but protest still on

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 09:10, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

Milimani Courts: Lawyers are protesting against snubbing of court orders by the Executive.

Court operations across the country will not be paralysed this morning after Law Society of Kenya called off its week-long court boycott to agitate for the respect for the rule of law by the Government.

But the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Isaac Okero, announced that thousands of lawyers will continue with other strategies to compel State officials to respect orders and stop violation of rights.

"Upon further consultations, it has been decided that the campaign shall proceed with all components save for the court boycott which stands postponed for now to facilitate better preparation," said Okero.

The lawyers have cited recent cases in which the government ignored High Court orders to switch on signals for KTN, NTV, Citizen and Inooro TV while the police disobeyed orders to release National Resistance Movement mobiliser Miguna Miguna who has since been deported to Canada.

Last week Chief Justice David Maraga weighed in on the matter, warning of dire consequences to those who disobeyed the orders.

“Compliance of court orders is not an option for any individual or institution. Neither is it a favour to be doled out to the Judiciary,” said Maraga.

Peaceful demos

The lawyers will wear yellow ribbons to court from February 12 until their grievances are met as they prepare for peaceful protest marches to begin on Thursday February 15.

“For avoidance of doubts it is reiterated that the yellow ribbon campaign shall proceed with preparations of yellow ribbon Memorandum on court orders wilfully disobeyed ..,” added Okero.

This will not be the first attempt by the lawyers to protest against impunity by Government officials.

In June 2016, lawyers demonstrated against police brutality in a case that startled the legal fraternity and drew a global attention.

A lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and a taxi driver were abducted outside Milimani Law Courts and held at a police station before being killed and their bodies dumbed into a river in Machakos.

Judges and magistrates joined in the demonstrations saying the brutality was a deliberate attempt to intimidate the judiciary.