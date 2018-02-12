Politician to fight nullification of his win

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 11th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

A Member of the County Assembly whose election was nullified by court a fortnight ago has termed the judgement gross miscarriage of justice.

Immediate former Mutonguni Ward Rep Felix Baridi Mbevo said Kitui Principal Magistrate Johnson Munguti made errors by sustaining an election petition, filed by Musee Mati, that was "incurably defective".

Mr Mbevo is preparing to appeal against the nullification. The notice to appeal has been served to the petitioner's and IEBC’s advocates, Alfonse Kilonzi and Anne Kiusya respectively.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the assembly George Ndotto has written to IEBC notifying it of a vacancy at the assembly.

“Consequently, following nullification of election of Hon Baridi Mbevo, the speaker hereby forwards the notice of vacancy to your office for appropriate action,” he said.